Harry E Murray, Jr
BERLIN - Harry "Earl" Murray, Jr. of Berlin, MD was taken to be with Our Lord on Wednesday, March 25th.
Earl was a life-long resident of Berlin, MD. He was born to Virginia and Harry Earl Murray, Sr. on September 17, 1938.
Earl graduated from St. James School and was captain of the soccer, football and track teams. He obtained his BA in Business from Elon University in Burlington, NC. It was there in the cafeteria, that he met his college sweetheart, Donna Kampe.
Earl and Donna enjoyed 58 years of marriage raising their daughters and a few beloved dogs on Turville Creek. Their backyard was always filled with work colleagues, friends and family in the summertime. Earl taught many, young and old, how to water ski and then coached friends on how to eat and pick steamed crabs.
He enjoyed fishing and clamming in the summer and duck hunting in the winter with his family. Earl was also an avid golf and tennis player and enjoyed participating in charitable tournaments in the area.
Earl was distinctively known for his 'quick wit' and very dry sense of humor. He had many different endearing nicknames that he answered to throughout his life.
Earl's early career began as manager at Kellam Propane. He went on to work as a poultry service supervisor with Ralston Purina. He decided in the mid-80's to parlay his skills into a successful career as a Regional Pharmaceutical Sales Representative in the animal health division of various pharmaceutical companies.
After retirement he enjoyed a decade of working summers and early Fall at Sunset Provisions.
Earl and Donna spent winters in Florida where Earl continued to surf fish on the space coast. They would celebrate spring each year by hosting their "Annual Strawberry Shortcake Social" in the clubhouse at Paradise Beach Villas. Continuing their desire to entertain their many friends.
Earl was the most wonderful and loving father to his two daughters, Holly Murray Miller (Reid) of Wake Forest, NC and Kelly Murray Thompson (Raymond) of Ocean City, MD. In addition, he was an adoring "Poppy" to his two granddaughters; Logan Irene Miller and Reilly Pate Miller of Wake Forest, NC and two grandsons Nathan Richard Thompson and Miles Kane Thompson of Ocean City, MD.
He is survived by his brother, John "Dennis" Murray (Vicki) of Summerville, SC and two nephews, Jonathan Murray (Amber) and Drew Murray (Sara) of Berlin, MD.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Chester. (Bill)
Additionally, Earl has a niece, Ginger Warren (James) of Berlin, MD and two nephews, Tom Cropper, Jr. (Tina) and Craig "Big Bird" Cropper (Tammy) of Powellville, MD.
Due to the current restrictions on gatherings a closed family graveside service will be held on March 27th, Officiated by Rev. Olin Shockley. A Celebration of Life will be considered in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family requests, donations be made to Mackey and Pam Stansell House of Coastal Hospice, 1500 Ocean Parkway, Ocean Pines, MD 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via:www.burbagefuneralhome.com Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020