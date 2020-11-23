Harry F. Baker, Jr.



Salisbury, MD - Harry F. Baker, Jr., 87, passed away at his home in Salisbury on August 12, 2020. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Burnett Baker, and his parents Harry F. Baker, Sr., and M. Catherine "Kitty" Baker.



He is survived by his brother, Vaughn H. Baker, and his wife, Margaret, of Ocean View, DE, along with his nieces, Christi Smethurst of Alexandria, VA, and Nicole Canavan of Tolland, CT. He is also survived by his long term friends, Ronald and Joan Forsythe and their children Ronald and Christina of Salisbury.



A private burial service was held at Springhill Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests people reach out to others isolated due to Covid or other health restrictions.









