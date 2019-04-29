Services
Holloway Funeral Home - Pocomoke
107 Vine Street
Pocomoke City, MD 21851
(410) 957-0224
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home - Pocomoke
107 Vine Street
Pocomoke City, MD 21851
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home - Pocomoke
107 Vine Street
Pocomoke City, MD 21851
Interment
Following Services
First Baptist Church Cemetery
2240 Old Snow Hill Road
Pocomoke City, MD
Harry Hart Hillman, III

Eden, MD - Harry Hart Hillman, III, 71, of Eden and formerly of Pocomoke City, died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Born on April 4, 1948 in Baltimore City, MD, he was the eldest of four sons of the late Harry H. Hillman, Jr. and Doris Jarmon Hillman.

He enjoyed his work at Dove Pointe, where he made many friends with his coworkers. He loved to eat, especially fried chicken, cheeseburgers and French fries. He enjoyed western shows and movies, music, playing "Sheriff Harry" and playing the drums, but he really looked forward to attending church at the New Psalmist Nondenominational Church in Westover, MD and worshipping with his many church friends.

Harry is survived by three brothers, Michael W. (Scarlet) Hillman, Jerry L (Sherri) Hillman, and Jeffrey D. Hillman all of Pocomoke City, MD; devoted care providers, Stephen and Vanessa Taylor of Eden, MD; some very special friends including, "Aunt" Angie King, Darius Taylor and Harry's good friend and roommate, Daniel Dickerson, many extended family members from Dove Pointe and the New Psalmist Nondenominational Church as well as many Aunts, Uncles and cousins.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD, where family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service. Pastor Glendon Jones, Jr. will officiate. Interment will follow in the First Baptist Church Cemetery, 2240 Old Snow Hill Road, in Pocomoke City, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the New Psalmist Nondenominational Church, 8925 Old Princess Anne Road, Westover, MD 21871.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 29, 2019
