Viera, FL - Judge Harry Stein, 90, of Viera, Florida, is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Laurie; schnoodle dog, Tasha (age 19); son, David; daughter Kathy; grandchildren Taylor, Garrett, and Ariel; great-grandson, Michael ("MJ"); 12 nieces & nephews (Michael Stein and Judith Stein, who live locally); and 12 grandnieces and grandnephews (Samantha Stein.David Taylor and Matthew Stein, who all live locally).
He was born to Russian immigrant parents, Hyman and Celia, who emigrated from Ukraine to America in 1911 and 1912. Growing up on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, as the youngest of seven siblings (Morris Stein, Jean Steinberg, David Stein, Sam Stein, Edward Stein & Eva Barton), he was the last survivor of that generation. While living in Salisbury, he worked in the family business, Salisbury Steel, which later evolved into HD Metal Company and Delmarva Recycling.
After moving to Miami, Florida in 1946, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a naval aviation cadet in 1950. Later he joined the U.S. Air Force, and was called into active duty during the Korean War (1950 - 1953), where he served, and become a U.S. Air Force Veteran of that war in 1952.
He later attended the University of Miami followed by University of Miami Law School where he graduated with a Juris Doctor degree in 1955. In 1963, he moved to Brevard County and began practicing law with his brother, Edward Stein. He became the Chief Assistant to the State Attorney in Brevard County in 1971, handling many Grand Jury investigations, extraditions and other criminal matters. In 1979, he was appointed as a Domestic Relations Commissioner and in 1980, he was elected as a County Court Judge for Brevard County, Florida, where he served for 12 years. In 1992, he ran unopposed for a new position as a Circuit Court Judge for Brevard County, taking office in 1993. After his retirement in 1998, he was appointed by the Supreme Court of Florida as a "Senior Judge" and traveled throughout the State of Florida conducting lengthy civil and criminal trials (including death cases). until he hung up his robe and gavel for good in 2008.
He was a quiet, but very active man, throughout his life playing tennis, racquetball, scuba diving, bicycling, kayaking, hiking, camping, and traveling in his motorhome with his wife and dog, Tasha. He and Laurie traveled extensively throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico, as well as globetrotting throughout 92 other countries. He also enjoyed vacations with his family, concerts, theater, and playing bridge - especially duplicate bridge.
There will be a Celebration of his Life at 10:30 AM on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Nyami Nyami Lodge at the Brevard Zoo. Beckman-Williamson Funeral Home, Rockledge, FL is in charge of arrangements. Interment will be at a later date, with full military honors, at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Brevard Zoo, Space Coast Symphony Orchestra or the Melbourne Civic Theater, Inc.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 11, 2020