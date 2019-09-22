|
Harry Thomas Clark, Jr.
Salisbury - Harry Thomas Clark, Jr., 58, of Salisbury, died on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at his home. Born on June 26, 1961 in Salisbury, MD, he was the son of the late Harry Thomas Clark, Sr. and Virginia Pearl Livingston Clark.
Harry graduated from Parkside High School, class of 1979, where he was active in sports. One of his most proud accomplishments was becoming an Eagle Scout. At the age of 16, Harry began his employment with Salisbury Automotive, where he worked as a machinist for 42 years. Harry was also very involved in the local racing community. He also carried on his family's Century Farm known as Willie Brown Farms, Inc.
Harry is survived by his brother, Michael Louis Clark; his fiancée Vicki Adkins and her family including her grandson, Colton, who was extremely special to Harry; an uncle, David L. Livingston and his wife Chris; a very special best friend, James "Jimmy" Johnson; as well as a number of aunts and uncles.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. A visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday evening from 6-8 pm at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Harry's honor to the Wicomico Co. Humane Society.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.HollowayFH.com .
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 22, 2019