Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Thomas Clark Jr.


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Thomas Clark Jr. Obituary
Harry Thomas Clark, Jr.

Salisbury - Harry Thomas Clark, Jr., 58, of Salisbury, died on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at his home. Born on June 26, 1961 in Salisbury, MD, he was the son of the late Harry Thomas Clark, Sr. and Virginia Pearl Livingston Clark.

Harry graduated from Parkside High School, class of 1979, where he was active in sports. One of his most proud accomplishments was becoming an Eagle Scout. At the age of 16, Harry began his employment with Salisbury Automotive, where he worked as a machinist for 42 years. Harry was also very involved in the local racing community. He also carried on his family's Century Farm known as Willie Brown Farms, Inc.

Harry is survived by his brother, Michael Louis Clark; his fiancée Vicki Adkins and her family including her grandson, Colton, who was extremely special to Harry; an uncle, David L. Livingston and his wife Chris; a very special best friend, James "Jimmy" Johnson; as well as a number of aunts and uncles.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. A visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday evening from 6-8 pm at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Harry's honor to the Wicomico Co. Humane Society.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.HollowayFH.com .
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holloway Funeral Home
Download Now