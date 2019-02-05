|
Harry Thomas Ford, Sr.
Princess Anne - Harry T. Ford, Sr., 85, passed away Sunday, February, 3, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.
Born August 29, 1933, he was the son of the late Ray and Mary (Miles) Ford. Mr. Ford worked for Acme Markets for 42 years. He was a member of Asbury - Allen United Methodist Church, Allen Lions Club winning the Melvin Jones Fellow Award; He also had 52 years of perfect attendance with Somerset Ruritan Club. He was a Korean War veteran.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Peggy Bloodsworth Ford, son Harry T. Ford, Jr., sisters in law Shirley Anderson and her husband William, Carolyn Merrill and her husband Sidney, and brother in law Carl Bloodsworth and his wife Karen, and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A., 11673 Somerset Ave., Princess Anne, Md. with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Beechwood Cemetery in Princess Anne. Rev. Joseph Burris will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Allen Lions Club, C/O John Culp, P.O. Box 103, Allen, Md. 21810
To express condolences to the family, please visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 5, 2019