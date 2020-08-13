1/1
Harvey Lee Lynch Jr.
1948 - 2020
Harvey Lee Lynch Jr.

Fleming Island, FL - Harvey Lee Lynch Jr., 72, of Fleming Island, FL and formerly Pocomoke City, MD, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his daughter's home. Born on February 2, 1948 in Salisbury, MD, he was the son of the late Harvey L Lynch and the late Pauline Elizabeth Mills Lynch.

He graduated from Pocomoke High School in 1967. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Saratoga, CVA 60, in the guided missile division from 1967 to 1971 and then in the active reserves until 1973. Harvey served as a Salesperson for many years with Home Beneficial Life Insurance. He was a longtime member of Goodwill Baptist Church and had been attending The Church of Eleven 22 in Fleming Island, FL.

Other than his devotion to his beloved family, Harvey was an avid waterman and outdoorsman, especially his love of deer hunting, having been entered into the Maryland State Records for trophy bucks. He was instrumental in establishing a program in Snow Hill for hunters feeding the hungry.

Harvey is survived by one daughter, Kimberly Ann Smullen and her husband Clint, who he called "son", of Fleming Island, FL; one son, Harvey E. "Eddie" Lynch of Pocomoke City, MD; three grandsons, Devin "Lil Clint", Tanner, and Quinn Smullen; one brother, Robert W. Lynch of Salisbury, MD; one sister, Cheryl L. Fisher (Robbie) of Pocomoke City, MD, his beloved cat "Titus", and many extended family members including, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and dear friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Joanne Mary Marvel Lynch.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Lynnhaven Baptist Church, 1200 Lynnhaven Drive, Pocomoke City MD 21851. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service. Rev. Kerry Hinton will officiate. Interment, with military honors, will follow in the First Baptist Church Cemetery in Pocomoke City, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Arteriovenous Malformation Research Foundation at https://www.research4ryan.org.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A.. 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, Maryland 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollawayfh.com.






Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Lynnhaven Baptist Church
AUG
16
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Lynnhaven Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
107 Vine Street
Pocomoke City, MD 21851
(410) 957-0224
