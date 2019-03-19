Services
Jolley Memorial Chapel
1213 Jersey Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
(410) 749-6461
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul U.M. Church
Berlin, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul U.M. Church
Berlin, MD
View Map
Hattie G. Hamilton

Hattie G. Hamilton

Philadelphia - Hattie Gaines Hamilton, 93, died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Lankenau Hospital in Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 am, Friday, March 22, 2019, at St. Paul U.M. Church in Berlin, MD, where friends may call two hours prior to service.

Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel, P. A., Funeral and Cremation Services in Salisbury, MD.

Visit jolleymemorialchapelmd.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 19, 2019
