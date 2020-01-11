|
|
Hazel A. Willing
Hazel Adkins Willing, 96, of Salisbury, formerly of Sharptown, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Wicomico Nursing Home in Salisbury. Born January 23, 1923 in Mardela Springs, she was the daughter of the late Leland Max Adkins and Lola Emma Cooper Adkins.
She graduated from Mardela High School and then attended Salisbury University and Western Maryland College (now McDaniel College). She worked at Sharptown Pickle Factory, Dupont, Willing Oil Company, and retired as a seamstress from Sears.
Hazel's four passions were sewing, traveling, music and flowers. She traveled to Hawaii, Alaska, Canada, England, Jerusalem, Egypt and Switzerland. She rode in a race car around the track at Dover International Speedway. She started playing the piano at Snethen Church when she was sixteen and continued playing at Asbury and Riverton United Methodist Churches until she was ninety. She was an avid gardener, growing vegetables and flowers and was a member of Town and Country Garden Club.
Hazel was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church and served on the Sharptown Board of Elections for twenty five years.
She is survived by a son, Arthur Gorman Willing and wife Bonnie of Sharptown and a daughter, Roberta Ann Plant of Lilburn, Georgia; three grandchildren, Crissy Carpenter of Delmar, Tommy Willing of Rhodesdale, and Ryan Plant of Dillon, Colorado; three great-grandchildren, Sydney Carpenter, Jenna Carpenter, and Emily McPherson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Alice Lee Evans and Mary Fisher and three brothers, Billie Adkins, Levin Adkins, and Dale Adkins.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 2:00PM at Asbury United Methodist Church where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Pastor David Bennett will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church , P. O. Box 585, Sharptown MD 21861.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020