Hazel B. Turkington

Fruitland - Hazel B. Turkington of Fruitland, 91, died at Tidal Health Hospital in Salisbury, MD on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Born on October 29, 1929 in Oriole MD, she was the daughter of the late Lacy Vernon Bozman and Ethel Bennett Bozman. Hazel was a resident of Wicomico Nursing Home in Salisbury, MD since January 2018.

Hazel graduated from Washington High School in 1946 and Goldie Beacon College in 1948. She worked at the Bank of Somerset from 1948 until 1950, when she was married and moved to Maine, followed by a few years in Puerto Rico. After returning to Princess Anne, Hazel was employed by Wicomico Social Services as a Social Worker in the Food Stamp Program. She later worked as a private sitter until her late 70's.

She was a member of Walker Memorial Church of God since 1968. She loved to travel and arranged many group trips. She was proud to say she had been to all 48 continental United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, The Bahamas, Antigua and St. Thomas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William D. Turkington, Sr.; they were married 65 years. A late son was William David Turkington, Jr. and two late grandsons were Douglas Walton and Jared West. Hazel is survived by three daughters, Bonnie Ward of Seaford, Rebecca West of Delmar and Nancy Brady of Hebron, 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Interment is private and will be at St. Peter's Cemetery in Oriole, MD. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Walker Memorial Church of God, PO Box 189, Princess Anne, Md. 21853.

Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, MD To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com




Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28, 2020.
