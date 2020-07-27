1/1
Hazel E. Warren
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
Berlin - Hazel E. Warren, age 88, of Berlin died Friday, July 24, 2020 at home. Hazel was born in Berlin and was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Mildred (Brittingham) Baker.

She was the owner of Warren's Exxon and Warren's Trailer Park in Ocean City. Hazel was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church.

She is survived by one brother, Frank L. Baker Sr. (Susan) of Berlin; one sister, Bonnie L. Adkins (Dick) of Ocean City; one nephew, Frank L. Baker II (Sonia) of Berlin; one niece, Tracey L. Adkins of Ocean City and grandnephew, F. Lee Baker.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, James Calvin Warren and her second husband, Charles R. Ernst, a brother, Woody Baker and a sister, Julia Gray.

A funeral will be held 12:00 pm on Saturday, August 1 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, 19 South Main Street in Selbyville. Friends may call an hour before the service. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park in Berlin.

Due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be mandatory.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy, Berlin, MD. 21811.






Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
AUG
1
Funeral
12:00 PM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
Funeral services provided by
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
July 27, 2020
Hazel was a dear sister-in-law, very quiet & reserved! I got to learn a lot from her regarding her two younger brothers: my husband,Frank & his brother Woody and their antics with one another growing up! She swore that was why she & her sister had no children of their own!:)
Susan Baker
Family
July 27, 2020
Sympathy to Bonnie and Dicky and family
Carol Clark
Friend
