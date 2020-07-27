Hazel E. WarrenBerlin - Hazel E. Warren, age 88, of Berlin died Friday, July 24, 2020 at home. Hazel was born in Berlin and was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Mildred (Brittingham) Baker.She was the owner of Warren's Exxon and Warren's Trailer Park in Ocean City. Hazel was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church.She is survived by one brother, Frank L. Baker Sr. (Susan) of Berlin; one sister, Bonnie L. Adkins (Dick) of Ocean City; one nephew, Frank L. Baker II (Sonia) of Berlin; one niece, Tracey L. Adkins of Ocean City and grandnephew, F. Lee Baker.She was preceded in death by her first husband, James Calvin Warren and her second husband, Charles R. Ernst, a brother, Woody Baker and a sister, Julia Gray.A funeral will be held 12:00 pm on Saturday, August 1 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, 19 South Main Street in Selbyville. Friends may call an hour before the service. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park in Berlin.Due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be mandatory.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy, Berlin, MD. 21811.