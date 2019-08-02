Services
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 749-3281
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Gross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Irene Gross


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel Irene Gross Obituary
Hazel Irene Gross

Salisbury - Hazel Irene Gross, 95, of Salisbury passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born February 5, 1924 in Thornton, KY she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Della Basham.

Hazel has been an active Christian all her live and attended many churches most recently the Church of God of Prophecy on Tilghman Road. She loved dolls, enjoyed collecting knickknacks, and loved decorating for Christmas.

Hazel was dedicated to her family and is survived by five generations. She is survived by three children, Barbara A. McRobie (Harry), Brenda Thomas, and Robert Gross, Jr. (Bonnie); daughter-in-law Kay Gross; twelve grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and great-great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Gross; three children, Pat Sorrow, Debbie Holt, and Roger Gross; three brothers, Owen, Carl, and Albert Basham; and four sisters, Dorothy Cludill, Marie Shores, Mary Lou Basham and Lorraine Wotton.

A funeral service will be held Saturday at 11am at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury where friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Springhill Memory Gardens.

Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to send letters of condolence.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now