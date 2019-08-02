|
|
Hazel Irene Gross
Salisbury - Hazel Irene Gross, 95, of Salisbury passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born February 5, 1924 in Thornton, KY she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Della Basham.
Hazel has been an active Christian all her live and attended many churches most recently the Church of God of Prophecy on Tilghman Road. She loved dolls, enjoyed collecting knickknacks, and loved decorating for Christmas.
Hazel was dedicated to her family and is survived by five generations. She is survived by three children, Barbara A. McRobie (Harry), Brenda Thomas, and Robert Gross, Jr. (Bonnie); daughter-in-law Kay Gross; twelve grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and great-great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Gross; three children, Pat Sorrow, Debbie Holt, and Roger Gross; three brothers, Owen, Carl, and Albert Basham; and four sisters, Dorothy Cludill, Marie Shores, Mary Lou Basham and Lorraine Wotton.
A funeral service will be held Saturday at 11am at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury where friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Springhill Memory Gardens.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 2, 2019