Anthony E. Ward Funeral Homes
30639 Hampden Ave.
Princess Anne, MD 21853
410-651-0153
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony E. Ward Funeral Homes
30639 Hampden Ave.
Princess Anne, MD 21853
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Metropolitan United Methodist Church
30522 William P. Hytche Blvd.
Princess Anne, MD
Hazel J. Mack

Hazel J. Mack Obituary
Hazel J. Mack

Salisbury - Hazel J. Mack, 92, of Salisbury, Maryland, formerly of Baltimore City, MD went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

A funeral service will held 11:00 AM Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Metropolitan United Methodist Church, 30522 William P. Hytche Blvd., Princess Anne, MD with a viewing one hour prior. A viewing will also be held 6:00 -8:00 PM Friday, August 16, 2019 at Anthony E. Ward, Jr. Funeral Home in Princess Anne.

To send condolences visit www.anthonyeward.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 15, 2019
