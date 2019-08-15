|
|
Hazel J. Mack
Salisbury - Hazel J. Mack, 92, of Salisbury, Maryland, formerly of Baltimore City, MD went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
A funeral service will held 11:00 AM Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Metropolitan United Methodist Church, 30522 William P. Hytche Blvd., Princess Anne, MD with a viewing one hour prior. A viewing will also be held 6:00 -8:00 PM Friday, August 16, 2019 at Anthony E. Ward, Jr. Funeral Home in Princess Anne.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 15, 2019