Hazel Marie Upton Obituary
Hazel Marie Upton

Salisbury - Hazel Marie Upton, 93, of Salisbury, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Salisbury Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born in Amherst, VA, she was the daughter of the late Abraham Branham and Willie Ann Willis Branham. She was one of 18 children.

Hazel is survived by three children, James "Jim" Upton (Susan) of Delmar, Carol U. Rey (John) of Salisbury, and Cheryl Marie Presto (Kevin) of Salisbury; seven grandchildren, Joseph Upton (Shauna) of WA, Kimberly Upton (Pam Whalen), Jacob Dennis, Joshua Dennis, Rachel Dennis, Sara Dennis, Kaleb Presto, all of Salisbury; three great grandchildren, Micaela, Katie & Heidi; a sister, Irene Walker of Severna Park, MD; and many nieces & nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Upton; a son, Wayne Upton; and sixteen siblings.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation at 10:30am. Officiating will be Rev. Joel Beiler.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the , 900 Progress Circle, Suite 400, Salisbury, MD 21804.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 24, 2019
