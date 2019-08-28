Services
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
For more information about
Hazel Wilkins
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Wilkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Marie Wilkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel Marie Wilkins Obituary
Hazel Marie Wilkins

Willards - Hazel Marie Wilkins, age 100, of Willards, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Wicomico Nursing Home in Salisbury. Born in Bishopville, she was the daughter of the late William M. and Bessie (Lowell) Cropper.

In her earlier years, Hazel was a school bus driver and a successful poultry grower with her husband Ed. However, her biggest role was that of a homemaker, and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her beloved husband Ed, whether at home, or on one of their many travels. Hazel had been a long-time supporter of the Willards Lions Club and member of the Willards Volunteer Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary. In her most recent years, she enjoyed the Willards Mac Senior Center Group, where she made many new friends. As a senior member of New Hope United Methodist Church, she remained active until her health no longer allowed. Hazel enjoyed bingo and cards (and a little dancing in her younger days), and was an inspiration to her family, friends, and all those around her.

She is survived by two sons, Ronald V. Wilkins and wife Susan of Salisbury, and Edward C. Wilkins Jr. of Willards, two grandchildren, Ronald Wilkins, Jr. and wife Bethany and Sherry Robinson and husband Bobby, five great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and several nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Wilkins Sr. in 1985, a brother, Herman Cropper, and a sister, Thelma Gault.

The family is especially grateful to the staff of Wicomico Nursing Home for their loving, compassionate care of "Miss Hazel", as well as to the visits of so many friends that made her time there so much better.

A funeral service will be held at 11am on Saturday, August 31 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, with Pastor Chris Cordrey officiating. Friends may call an hour before the service. Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery in Willards.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to New Hope United Methodist Church, c/o Isabelle White, 607 Manor Dr., Salisbury, MD 21801.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now