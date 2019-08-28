|
Hazel Marie Wilkins
Willards - Hazel Marie Wilkins, age 100, of Willards, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Wicomico Nursing Home in Salisbury. Born in Bishopville, she was the daughter of the late William M. and Bessie (Lowell) Cropper.
In her earlier years, Hazel was a school bus driver and a successful poultry grower with her husband Ed. However, her biggest role was that of a homemaker, and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her beloved husband Ed, whether at home, or on one of their many travels. Hazel had been a long-time supporter of the Willards Lions Club and member of the Willards Volunteer Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary. In her most recent years, she enjoyed the Willards Mac Senior Center Group, where she made many new friends. As a senior member of New Hope United Methodist Church, she remained active until her health no longer allowed. Hazel enjoyed bingo and cards (and a little dancing in her younger days), and was an inspiration to her family, friends, and all those around her.
She is survived by two sons, Ronald V. Wilkins and wife Susan of Salisbury, and Edward C. Wilkins Jr. of Willards, two grandchildren, Ronald Wilkins, Jr. and wife Bethany and Sherry Robinson and husband Bobby, five great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and several nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Wilkins Sr. in 1985, a brother, Herman Cropper, and a sister, Thelma Gault.
The family is especially grateful to the staff of Wicomico Nursing Home for their loving, compassionate care of "Miss Hazel", as well as to the visits of so many friends that made her time there so much better.
A funeral service will be held at 11am on Saturday, August 31 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, with Pastor Chris Cordrey officiating. Friends may call an hour before the service. Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery in Willards.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to New Hope United Methodist Church, c/o Isabelle White, 607 Manor Dr., Salisbury, MD 21801.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 28, 2019