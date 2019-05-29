|
H.B. Rew, Jr.
Onley - Herbert Benjamin Rew, Jr., affectionately known as "H.B.", age 88, husband of Leslie Parks Rew and a longtime resident of Onley, Virginia, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Commonwealth Senior Living in Onancock, Virginia.
H.B. served his beloved Eastern Shore community for many years throughout his life. Following his graduation from Onancock High School, he volunteered for duty in the United States Coast Guard. Immediately after his service, he continued his career by joining the staff of Farmers and Merchants National Bank in Onley, Virginia, where he was later named the President and Chief Executive Officer. Following his retirement from the banking industry after 50 years, H.B. remained involved in many other civic organizations, and was an active member of Drummondtown Baptist Church. H.B. was also President of the Virginia Bankers Association; a Co-Founder of the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce Seafood Festival; and served as Treasurer of the Accomack-Northampton Baptist Association for 30 years. In his honor, the Eastern Shore Community College Foundation established the H.B. Rew, Jr. Eastern Shore Golf Tournament, a favorite for many in the golfing community. In addition to golfing, H.B. enjoyed fishing and clamming with this family and friends, quality conversations with anyone in his presence, and figuring out family connections for new acquaintances. He never met a stranger, and many will treasure their personal interactions with H.B. over the years. Through countless efforts and being involved, he worked diligently to help make the Eastern Shore of Virginia a better place.
H.B. was the son of the late Herbert B. Rew, Sr. and Rachel Taylor Rew. He was predeceased by a brother Clifford, and a sister Audrey Hope Rew. In addition to his devoted wife of 65 years, Leslie P. Rew, he is survived by two sons, Benjamin G. and wife Elise, and David C. and wife Alice; and two granddaughters, Paige McLean and husband Ian, and Claire Eder and husband Edward.
A Service of Thanksgiving for H.B.'s life, was held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at Drummondtown Baptist Church in Accomac, Virginia, with The Rev. Dr. David Denny officiating.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Drummondtown Baptist Church, P.O. Box 282, Accomac, Virginia 23301, or to a .
Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times on May 29, 2019