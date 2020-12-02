1/1
Helen Ann McAllister
Helen Ann McAllister

Rhodesdale - Helen Ann Cordrey McAllister passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Anchorage Healthcare Center in Salisbury, MD. She was 79.

She was born on September 7, 1941, the daughter of the late George R. Cordrey and Rhoda Margaret (Brittingham) Cordrey.

She graduated from Millsboro High School with the class of 1959 and married the love of her life, George M. McAllister on December 20, 1965. She went on to work for Pepsi Cola Bottling Co. for almost 40 years from 1965-2005 where she became a bookkeeper and helped to raise money for the March of Dimes for 17 years. In 1987 she was elected the Town Commissioner for the Town of Eldorado and served as Mayor after the passing of her husband George. She was a member of Dor Wic Post 218 of Sharptown, MD for over 30 years and was a member of Eldorado United Methodist Church for over 30 years.

She is survived by her son, George E. McAllister (Eileen), granddaughters, Sharon E. McAllister and Jacquilyn R. McAllister, five step-children, Sharon K. Willoughby (Charles), John M. McAllister, George M. McAllister, Jr., Libby McAllister, and James A. McAllister (Debbie), three grandsons, Charles V. Willoughby IV, Richard J. McAllister, and Raymond N. Sherman, and a great-granddaughter, Kathryn Willoughby.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, George M. McAllister.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at 11am at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD with Reverend Denzil Cheek officiating. Friends may call on the family from 10-11am prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at Eldorado Cemetery immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to one of the following charities, The American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org, The American Diabetes Association at https://diabetes.org, The Dorchester County Humane Society, 4930 Bucktown Rd., Cambridge, MD 21613, 410-228-3090, or to the Eldorado Cemetery Memorial Fund, 5812 Puckum Rd., Rhodesdale, MD 21659.

Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.

Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.




Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
