Helen E. Ross
Perryhawkin - Perryhawkin - Helen E. Ross, 80, of here passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake surrounded by her loving family.
Born September 26, 1939 in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Rita (McCandles) Vitelli. Helen was a member of Perryhawkin Christian Church and was devoted to her family. She enjoyed playing bingo and going to the slots.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Willard Lee Ross who passed away September 20, 2019 and a sister, Mary Liechty.
She is survived by her children, Willard Ross Jr. (Annette) and Michael A. Ross (Becky Bishop) all of Princess Anne, MD and daughter Lisa Colona (Brian) of Pocomoke City, MD, brother Martin R. Vitelli of Princess Anne, MD, several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. 11673 Somerset Ave. Princess Anne, MD where friends may call on Sunday evening, November 3, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. and again on Monday one hour prior to the service. Rev. Jeff Coalter will officiate and interment will follow in Perryhawkin Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Perryhawkin Christian Church, C/O Dorothy Culver, P.O. Box 165, Princess Anne, MD 21853
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019