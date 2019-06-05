Services
Jolley Funeral Home
600 Franklin Avenue
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-6584
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Jolley Memorial Chapel, PA
Salisbury, MD
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
olley Memorial Chapel, PA
Salisbury, MD
Bishopville - Helen H. Smith, of here, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury, MD.

A funeral service will be held noon, Friday, June 7, 2019, at Jolley Memorial Chapel, PA. in Salisbury, where friends may view two hours prior to service. Interment will be in St. Paul UMC Cemetery in Berlin, MD.

Funeral services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A., Funeral and Cremation Services of Berlin, MD.

For full obituary visit: jolleymemorialchapelmd.com.
Published in The Daily Times on June 5, 2019
