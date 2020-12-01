1/
Helen J. Brimer
Helen J. Brimer

Princess Anne - Helen Brimer, 96, of here died on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Salisbury Nursing and Rehab Center in Salisbury, Maryland.

Born in Crisfield on March 29, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Elwood and Mabel Johnson. She was a member of Antioch United Methodist Church in Princess Anne where in her earlier years served as a Sunday School teacher, Bible School teacher and was involved in the Ladies Circle. She worked at several jobs but her longest was as a teacher's aide at Princess Anne Elementary School for 25 years. She loved working with and helping the children.

She was previously deceased by her husband, Edgar "Ned" Brimer in 2011. She is survived by two children, Eddie Brimer and his wife Karen, and Cheryl Nelson and her husband Jimmie, four grandchildren, Casey Brimer, his wife Megan, Megan Brimer, Jamie Nelson, his wife Kelly and Jenna Pinto and her husband Tony, 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, a sister Marie Hitchens, and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Antioch United Methodist Church Sharing & Caring Committee, P.O. Box 297, Princess Anne, MD 21853

Services are private. Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, MD To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com




Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
