Helen Kenney Brittingham



Salisbury - Helen Kenney Brittingham, a longtime resident of Salisbury, Maryland and Ormond Beach, Florida died peacefully surrounded by her family in the comfort of her own home on Sunday, February 24th, 2019 at the age of 97. She was the devoted wife to the late Robert Fulton Kenney Sr. Helen was born on September 4th, 1921 in Vincennes, Indiana and was the third child out of seven children. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Fulton Kenney Sr., and son, Robert Fulton Kenney Jr. as well as her parents Franklin Justin Cordeau and Flora Belle Hess Cordeau and her six siblings: Wilberta Williams, Marie McRae, Joseph Francis Cordeau, Alice Cordeau Harper, Jeanne Cordeau Dunt, and Sharlene Cordeau Cox. She is survived by her daughter, Michaelle Todd Berthoin and granddaughter Claudia Michelle Berthoin, and many nieces and nephews.



Helen served in the Marine Corps for four years working in a bomb factory and performing in United Service Organization (USO) shows in a trio called "The Melodiers." She was also a devoted member of St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church. Helen grew up in Vincennes, Indiana and later moved to Salisbury, Maryland where she raised two children Robert Fulton Kenny Jr. and Michaelle Todd Berthoin as a single parent. She moved to Florida in the early 1970's to be closer to her daughter and family. She is remembered as a dignified individual, beautiful vocalist, and a loving mother and grandmother.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury. A visitation will be held at Holloway Funeral Home from 12:00 - 12:30 pm.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 9, 2019