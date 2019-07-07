Helen N. Spear



Delmar - Helen N. Spear, 90, of Delmar, DE, passed away on June 30, 2019. Born March 22, 1929, she was the daughter of Roland and Eunice Nabb.



Helen worked for 47 years at Delmar Power in Salisbury, MD. She enjoyed music, knitting, time with family, and volunteering at the hospital. Helen attended Centenary United Methodist Church in Laurel, DE, where she was a member of the choir for several years. Helen was also a former member of Delmar Kiwanis Club.



She is survived by daughters Pat Palmer, Cynthia Weber and her husband Edward; grandchildren Edward Weber Jr. and his wife Tina, Jessica Long, Dawn Palmer, and George Weber; great-grandchildren Ashley Fisher, Amber Long, Rachel Harris, Danielle Weber, Devin Palmer, JT Weber, Savannah Weber, Kayden Palmer; great-great-grandchild Harry.



Helen is preceded in death by parents Roland and Eunice Nabb; infant sons Paul and Henry; son-in-law Alvin L. Palmer.



A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Centenary United Methodist Church, 200 W Market St, Laurel, DE 19956.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Please share your condolences with the family in the online guestbook at www.HollowayFH.com. Published in The Daily Times on July 7, 2019