Helen Schwieder
1916 - 2020
Helen Schwieder

CHINCOTEAGUE - Helen K Schwieder, age 103, died peacefully on July 19, 2020. She was born October 25, 1916 in Chicopee Falls, Massachusetts to Victoria and Stanislaus Kordzikowski. She married William H Schwieder in 1950, who preceded her in death in 1994.

She was with the Army Corps of Engineers for many years before, during and after World War II. She finished out her career of service as secretary to the first Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Omar Bradley.

Helen is survived by her sister, Alfreda Wring; sister-in-law, Josephine Kord; her son Chuck and his wife Toni; grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Maria, Damon, Tracy, Jens, Travis, Austin; great grandchildren and step-great grand children Josie, Juliette, Orion, Dustin, Micah, Lyla and Lily; and her many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

She will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, VA. Services entrusted to Salyer Funeral Home, Inc. on Chincoteague Island, VA. Condolences may be made online at www.salyerfh.com




Published in Chincoteague Beacon from Jul. 22 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
