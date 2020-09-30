Helen Taylor



SNOW HILL - Helen Taylor, 94, of Snow Hill, Maryland, peacefully departed this earthly life on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Medical Center, in Salisbury, Maryland.



A public viewing is scheduled for Sunday, October 4, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, and private family hour is scheduled from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm, at Jolley Memorial Chapel P. A., 1213 Jersey Road, Salisbury, MD 21801. A graveside service is scheduled for Monday, October 5, 2020, at Mt. Wesley (Old) Cemetery, on Mt. Wesley Road, in Snow Hill, MD.



Note: Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A. will comply with the COVID-19 rules regarding masks and safe social distancing. Therefore, anyone attending the viewing and/or funeral service must wear a mask.









