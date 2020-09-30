1/1
Helen Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Taylor

SNOW HILL - Helen Taylor, 94, of Snow Hill, Maryland, peacefully departed this earthly life on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Medical Center, in Salisbury, Maryland.

A public viewing is scheduled for Sunday, October 4, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, and private family hour is scheduled from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm, at Jolley Memorial Chapel P. A., 1213 Jersey Road, Salisbury, MD 21801. A graveside service is scheduled for Monday, October 5, 2020, at Mt. Wesley (Old) Cemetery, on Mt. Wesley Road, in Snow Hill, MD.

Note: Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A. will comply with the COVID-19 rules regarding masks and safe social distancing. Therefore, anyone attending the viewing and/or funeral service must wear a mask.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved