Helen Waite Darling



Salisbury - Helen W. Darling, 83, of Salisbury passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at home. Born in Snow Hill, MD on February 27, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Catherine Waite.



Helen worked at Manhatten Shirt Factory and then in the cafeteria at Beaver Run Elementary. She was a manager at Gordy's Shoe Store and later worked for Eastern Shore Uniform. Helen was also a volunteer at the Holly Center.



Some of her favorite times included reading, attending Saturday Night Lite at Christ United Methodist Church, and most of all spending time with her beloved family.



She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Francis S. Darling; two sons Danny Darling (Pamela Kuster) of Spring Grove, PA and Tom Darling and his wife, Melissa, of Salisbury, MD; four grandchildren Lyle Darling, Rachel Darling, Jeffrey Darling and Kerri Lambert; two sisters Mabel Faulkner and Louise Balke and many nieces, nephews, and many cherished friends and family.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister and six brothers.



Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11 am at the Holloway Funeral Home, PA. in Salisbury. Interment will follow at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Please leave condolences for the family at www.HollowayFH.com. Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary