Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Darling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Waite Darling


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Waite Darling Obituary
Helen Waite Darling

Salisbury - Helen W. Darling, 83, of Salisbury passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at home. Born in Snow Hill, MD on February 27, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Catherine Waite.

Helen worked at Manhatten Shirt Factory and then in the cafeteria at Beaver Run Elementary. She was a manager at Gordy's Shoe Store and later worked for Eastern Shore Uniform. Helen was also a volunteer at the Holly Center.

Some of her favorite times included reading, attending Saturday Night Lite at Christ United Methodist Church, and most of all spending time with her beloved family.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Francis S. Darling; two sons Danny Darling (Pamela Kuster) of Spring Grove, PA and Tom Darling and his wife, Melissa, of Salisbury, MD; four grandchildren Lyle Darling, Rachel Darling, Jeffrey Darling and Kerri Lambert; two sisters Mabel Faulkner and Louise Balke and many nieces, nephews, and many cherished friends and family.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister and six brothers.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11 am at the Holloway Funeral Home, PA. in Salisbury. Interment will follow at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Please leave condolences for the family at www.HollowayFH.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holloway Funeral Home
Download Now