Helen Y. Figgs
Princess Anne - Helen Yvonne Figgs, 37, born May 10, 1982, passed away on February 6, 2020.
Born in Salisbury, her mother was the late Lavessa Waryasz. She was raised by her grandmother, the late Helen Figgs Hearn and her Uncle Roy Figgs.
Helen loved the Dallas Cowboys and the music of Brantley Gilbert. One of the highlights of her life was meeting Brantley Gilbert in person. In addition to her mother, she was pre-deceased by her partner of 15 years, William Webster.
She is survived by her twin sister, MaryJo Figgs (James Hitt), brothers Adam Figgs and Larry Waryzsz (Kelly), and sister Heather Figgs (Raymond); and her four-legged son Dixon.She is also survived by an aunt, Nancy Romig and special cousins, Chris Figgs, Stacey Waryasz and Johnny Waryasz. She also loved special family and friends Lynette Kenney (David), Betty Latourney (Bill), Brenda Fox (Jim), Laura Culver, Bonnie Keiser (Rick), Crystal Keene, and Jennifer Dyer.
A memorial service honoring Helen will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Nelson's United Methodist Church in Hebron with Pastor Becky Collison officiating. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020