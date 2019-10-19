Services
Fox & Holston Funeral Home
5049 Chicken City Rd
Chincoteague, VA 23336
(757) 336-3001
Resources
More Obituaries for Hendrika Beaman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hendrika A. Beaman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hendrika A. Beaman Obituary
Hendrika A. Beaman

Passed away peacefully on October 17, 2019 so that she could return to her husband Stephen, grand-daughter Catrina, and many others in her life that have gone before her.

The former Hendrika A. DeBie is the daughter of Maria and Dirk DeBie, was born November 15, 1942 in Eindhoven, Netherlands. She met the love of her life, Stephen J. Beaman during his overseas tour in the US Air Force. The two eventually settled in Towson, MD where they raised 5 children; Mary, Kenneth, Stephanie, Catrina, and Michael.

She spent years working in child care, which was a natural fitting occupation for her. Having a retirement dream to settle on the Eastern Shore, She and Stephen successfully made it happen after countless years of hard work and dedication to others. Being on the Shore, she was able to unlimitedly indulge (in season) with her favorite pastime of crabbing for many years. She truly loved being at her church on the Island and the company of her friends on the Shore.

Throughout her life, she had a knack for kids and was a professional spoiler to all her children, grand-children, and great grand-children. She loved them all dearly and truly showed it with her devoted time, energy, and sugary food that would never run out of stock at her home. She leaves charging a tax that will cost many tears and an endless remembrance of great memories.

A Memorial Service will be held at her church, St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, Chincoteague Island, Va on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hendrika's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now