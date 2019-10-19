|
Hendrika A. Beaman
Passed away peacefully on October 17, 2019 so that she could return to her husband Stephen, grand-daughter Catrina, and many others in her life that have gone before her.
The former Hendrika A. DeBie is the daughter of Maria and Dirk DeBie, was born November 15, 1942 in Eindhoven, Netherlands. She met the love of her life, Stephen J. Beaman during his overseas tour in the US Air Force. The two eventually settled in Towson, MD where they raised 5 children; Mary, Kenneth, Stephanie, Catrina, and Michael.
She spent years working in child care, which was a natural fitting occupation for her. Having a retirement dream to settle on the Eastern Shore, She and Stephen successfully made it happen after countless years of hard work and dedication to others. Being on the Shore, she was able to unlimitedly indulge (in season) with her favorite pastime of crabbing for many years. She truly loved being at her church on the Island and the company of her friends on the Shore.
Throughout her life, she had a knack for kids and was a professional spoiler to all her children, grand-children, and great grand-children. She loved them all dearly and truly showed it with her devoted time, energy, and sugary food that would never run out of stock at her home. She leaves charging a tax that will cost many tears and an endless remembrance of great memories.
A Memorial Service will be held at her church, St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, Chincoteague Island, Va on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019