Henrietta "Penny" Hancock Hartman
Henrietta "Penny" Hancock Hartman, 78, passed away at her home in Charleston, West Virginia on November 26, 2020. A native of Salisbury, Maryland, Penny graduated the University of Maryland School of Nursing in 1965 and embarked on an exciting and unconventional life that included being a nurse, a pilot, a journalist, and a prosecuting attorney after graduating the West Virginia University College of Law in 1992. Independent, original, thoughtful, Penny's wit and humor will be remembered by all who loved her. To those who knew her best, she will be remembered as someone who pushed limits and defied convention that typically defined what was possible for a wife and mother of her generation.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Hancock, and her mother, Helen Dennis Hancock. She is survived by her ex-husband Dr. Frank Hartman of Buckhannon, West Virginia and Hilton Head South Carolina, her children, Frank Hartman, of Charleston, West Virginia and Ali Hartman, of Baltimore, Maryland and her two grandchildren, Emmett Hartman and Meera Hartman. She is also survived by her dog, Glory.
At Penny's request, there will be no public memorial service and instead a family ceremony scattering her ashes in the Chesapeake Bay, where she grew up. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary at www.ofsds.org
