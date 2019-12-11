|
Henrietta Jones Moore
Salisbury - Henrietta Jones Moore departed this life December 9, 2019. She was the daughter of Harry Lay Jones and Minnie Adkins Jones. She was the last of her generation of the E. S. Adkins & Co family. She was a graduate of Western Maryland College (McDaniel). After marrying Ernest Moore in 1950, they settled in Wilmington, DE. There she was a Realtor and later worked at The Medical Society of Delaware. She was the Assistant Executive Director and assistant editor of the Delaware Medical Journal. In 1980 she returned to Salisbury to care for her mother and opened Henrietta's Attic, a bookstore and consignment shop. She was well known on the Shore and in 2000, Henrietta was featured in Brice Stump's book Unforgettable Treasures, People, Places and Culture of the Eastern Shore. She was a HUGE baseball fan of the Phillies, Orioles and especially the Shorebirds where she was known by many. There is a plaque in her honor within the Eastern Shore Baseball Hall of Fame Museum at the Shorebirds Stadium. She was an active member of Soroptimist International serving in many capacities including President. Survivors include son William and Christina Moore, grandchildren Jason (Diana) Moore, Justin (Sarah) Moore, Will Moore, Jessica (Kevin) Hales, Ginna Keil, Costen (Kaylee) Merritt and Griffith, Addison and Sophia Merritt and immediate great grandchildren Cassidy, Hailey and Jake Moore. She was predeceased by her husband Ernest Moore and son Jeffrey Moore. The funeral service will be held at Bethesda United Methodist Church in Salisbury on Saturday December 14th. The viewing is at 1 and service at 2. Donations may be made to the Worcester Co Humane Society.
