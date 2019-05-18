|
Henry "Hank" Curry
Berlin - Henry Edward Curry, age 89 passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Catered Living in Ocean Pines. Born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, he was the son of Justin Curry and Alma Deveau Curry. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Nancy Curry, son; John H. Curry (wife Christie Crayton), daughters; Ellen Stevens, Linda Curry, Beth Elise Curry, brother; Justin Curry, and six grandchildren; Allison, Jonathan, Will, Carrie, Emily, Jackson, and three great grandchildren: Lilly, Jude, and Augustus. He was preceded in death by son-in-law, Thomas Stevens and brother, James Curry.
Hank was known as an intelligent and passionate man who put his family first. Married to Nancy for 67 years, he was a devoted family man. He was passionate about music, art, and the American democratic process. Hank graduated from Tufts University in 1952 and was an officer of his fraternity, Delta Upsilon. He was active in the Democratic Party, serving as the local chairman for several years. His political activism led him to march for Civil Rights in Montgomery, Alabama in 1965. He was a world traveler, having visited Russia, England, and South Africa among other places.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin at 12 PM. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service from 11-12 PM. Interment will be at later date. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.burbagefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Childrens Advocacy Center of Maryland at marylandschildrensalliance.org.
Published in The Daily Times on May 18, 2019