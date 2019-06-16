|
|
Happy Father's Day Daddy
Henry James Haygood
02/09/1935 - 01/26/2013
There are no words to express how much I miss you! It's not just about today; it's everyday. I miss the opportunity to share with you what's going on in my life. I miss your advice and your sense of humor. You brought so much joy to my HEART and my LIFE. You had a way of making everything so much brighter. I miss all your jokes and your wonderful smile. I miss you so much DADDY; until we meet again. RIP
Missing you today and everyday
Your Loving Daughter, Pamela
Published in The Daily Times on June 16, 2019