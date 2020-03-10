|
|
Henry Oscar Travers
Chance - Henry Oscar Travers, 69, of here, passed away at his home on Monday, March 2, 2020.
Born in Salisbury, MD, he was the son of the late James V. and Virginia (Donalds) Travers. Henry was a house painter and attended the Church of God in Chance, MD.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Marion Travers and Carroll Travers.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Delores K. Travers, his children, Eric Baker, Neil Baker, Russell Clary, and Kala Marie (Baker)Toothman, five grandchildren and four great grandchildren, brothers James Thomas Travers, Jr., Rev. Danny R. Travers and sister Diane Hall, all of Princess Anne, as well as special cousins, Arthur and Gene Donalds.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to everyone at Coastal Hospice.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 P.M., Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Siloam House of Fellowship in Eden, MD where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Rev. Danny Travers will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Travers Family, 10215 Champ Rd. Princess Anne, MD.
Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020