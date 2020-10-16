Henry Thomas "Tom" East Sr.
Shelltown - Henry Thomas "Tom" East Sr., 83, of Shelltown, died on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home in Crisfield. Born on March 3, 1937 in Locustville, VA, he was the son of the late John Thomas East and the late Dorothy "Dot" Miles Tapman East Williamson. His wife, Josie East, preceded him in death on July 28, 2018.
Tom was a diesel mechanic serving in the U.S. Navy for 4 years and then continued serving as a diesel mechanic for over 15 years with Lankford Sysco (now Sysco of Eastern Maryland) retiring in 2007. He was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Pocomoke City, serving with the Royal Ambassadors when his children were active in the church and in the Webelos, Cub Scouts and other youth activities he was also a member of the Stanley Cochrane American Legion Post 16 in Crisfield. MD. Tom loved the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting and was an avid bowler. He was also an accomplished baseball player and played in the Triple A League in the 1950's.
Mr. East is survived by two sons, Henry Thomas "Tommy" East, Jr. of Shelltown, MD, and Jack Byrd East of Crisfield, MD; one daughter, Teresa Lynn Passen of Parsonsburg, MD; four brothers, Bill East and his wife Laura Mae of Parksley, VA, James East and his wife Anna Grace of Fruitland, MD, Marion East and his wife Phyllis of Crisfield, MD, and Rick East and his wife Judi of Salisbury, MD; one sister, Joyce Taylor and her husband John of Snow Hill, MD; seven grandchildren Jack Dennis East (Gina), Robbie East, Christian East, Lily East (Damian Sigai), Nate East, Zackary Passen and Victoria Passen; 2 great grandchildren, Anatasia Sigai and Amelia East; close family friends Brandi Lee and Ray Maddox and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Richard East, another brother, Ronnie Williamson and his step father, Arthur J. Williamson.
A graveside service, officiated by Rev. Wayne Ayer, will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00AM in the First Baptist Church Cemetery, 2240 Old Snow Hill Road, Pocomoke City, MD 21851.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Marion Fire Department, 28390 Crisfield Marion Road, Marion Station, MD 21838 or the Crisfield American Legion, 126 Lorrie Quinn Drive. Crisfield, MD 21817.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A.. 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, Maryland 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com
