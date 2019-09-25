|
|
Herman Emanuel Chesser
Atlantic - Mr. Herman Emanuel Chesser, 80, beloved husband of the late Sue Mason Chesser and a lifetime resident of Atlantic, VA, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center in Parksley, VA.
Born February 11, 1939, he was the son of the late Ward Thomas Chesser and Carrie Taylor Chesser. Herman graduated from Atlantic High School, served in the Virginia National Guard, and retired from NASA Wallops Flight Facility as a Technician.
He was a longtime member of Atlantic Baptist Church, having served as a deacon and Sunday School Superintendent; charter member of Atlantic Volunteer Fire Company, where he was a Past-Chief, Past-President, Vice-President and Secretary; charter member of Accomack-Northampton Antique Car Club, AACA, Past-President, Secretary and Vice-President; member and Past-Treasurer of Eastern Shore Amateur Radio Club; and member of Onancock Elks Lodge #1766.
Herman is survived by cousins, and many true and loyal friends.
Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with The Reverend Richard Inman officiating. Interment will follow in the Atlantic Baptist Church Cemetery, and there will be a visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Atlantic Baptist Church Memorial Fund, c/o Audrey Furness, 33190 Taylor Farm Road, Temperanceville, VA 23442, or to the Atlantic Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 207, Atlantic, VA 23303.
Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 25, 2019