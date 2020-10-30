1/1
Herman J. Stevens
Herman J. Stevens

Cambridge - Herman J. Stevens, 100, of Cambridge passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his home. He was born May 30, 1920 in Cambridge, son of the late Herman Stevens and Edna Jackson Stevens.His wife, Nettie Belle James Stevens predeceased him in 2018.

In 1949, Mr. Stevens went to work as advertising manager for the Daily Banner later becoming publisher and part owner. He retired in 1983 living in Cambridge until his death.Mr. Stevens was devoted to community developmentprojects for many years.

He is survived by his son, Ray Stevens and wife Bonnie of Oxford, MD and Kaye Stevens Thomas and Jim of Salisbury, MD, five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

A private graveside will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 12pm at Dorchester Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.




Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Dorchester Memorial Park.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
