Herman W. Hickman, Jr
Whaleyville - Herman William Hickman, Jr., age 67, died on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the Macky & Pam Stansell House of Coastal Hospice in Ocean Pines. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of Herman W. Hickman, Sr. and the late Grace Hall Hickman. He is survived by his father; son, Jacob Hickman; brother, Dr. Wayne Hickman; and sister, Rev. Terry (Phil) Fort, all of Whaleyville. Also, surviving are his nieces, Heather (Cameron) McDonough and Erica Fort.
Herman was a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School class of 1971 and received his bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland in 1975. Employed by the United States Postal Service, he worked as a mail carrier in the town of Berlin for over thirty years. He was a gold badge member, past president, and past treasurer of the Berlin Fire Company; past president of Worcester County Fire Association; and member of Whaleyville United Methodist Church. Herman was an avid baseball fan and coached his son and many kids in a variety of sports. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching Orioles baseball.
A viewing will be held on Friday November 13th at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Berlin Fire Hall on Saturday, November 14th at 11:00 a.m. Friends may call one hour prior to the service (at the fire hall). Rev Dale Vroman will officiate. Interment will follow in Dale Cemetery in Whaleyville. A donation in his memory may be made to: Berlin Fire Company, 214 N. Main St. Berlin, MD 21811 or Berlin Little League, P.O. Box 514, Berlin, MD 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com