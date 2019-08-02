|
Hilda B. Stetter
Ocean Pines - Hilda Boos Stetter, age 90, died on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at her home. Born in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Anton and Elsie Glasbrenner Boos. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, William "Bill" Stetter and daughter Christine Williams and her husband Jonathan of New Canaan, CT. There are four grandchildren, Justin Williams and his fiancée Regina Nettleton, Morgan W. Sanford and her husband Jonathan, Logan Williams and his fiancée Margaret Curran, and Lauren Williams (recent graduate of Elon University). Also surviving is her sister Elsie Boos Stetter of Blue Grass, Iowa, niece Connie Hartz and her husband Steve, nephew Bill Stetter and his wife Eileen, and niece Joan Petersen and her husband Steve, Preceding her in death was her brother-in-law, Alfred Stetter.
Mrs. Stetter had worked as a secretary on the 67th floor of the Empire State Building for many years, then in New Jersey as a medical secretary. After retiring to the Pines, she was active in the Kiwanis volunteering in the thrift shop, a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church where she lit the candles in the morning, and an avid golfer.
The family would like to thank Hilda's wonderful caregivers, Laura Berges, Bonnie Reese, and Annie Ayres, who became like family to her, and whom she loved like her own children.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 5th at St. John Neumann Catholic Church near Ocean Pines. Rev. Joseph MPR Coccuci will officiate. Interment will be in the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21804. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 2, 2019