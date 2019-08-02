Services
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
For more information about
Hilda Stetter
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda Stetter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda B. Stetter


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hilda B. Stetter Obituary
Hilda B. Stetter

Ocean Pines - Hilda Boos Stetter, age 90, died on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at her home. Born in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Anton and Elsie Glasbrenner Boos. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, William "Bill" Stetter and daughter Christine Williams and her husband Jonathan of New Canaan, CT. There are four grandchildren, Justin Williams and his fiancée Regina Nettleton, Morgan W. Sanford and her husband Jonathan, Logan Williams and his fiancée Margaret Curran, and Lauren Williams (recent graduate of Elon University). Also surviving is her sister Elsie Boos Stetter of Blue Grass, Iowa, niece Connie Hartz and her husband Steve, nephew Bill Stetter and his wife Eileen, and niece Joan Petersen and her husband Steve, Preceding her in death was her brother-in-law, Alfred Stetter.

Mrs. Stetter had worked as a secretary on the 67th floor of the Empire State Building for many years, then in New Jersey as a medical secretary. After retiring to the Pines, she was active in the Kiwanis volunteering in the thrift shop, a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church where she lit the candles in the morning, and an avid golfer.

The family would like to thank Hilda's wonderful caregivers, Laura Berges, Bonnie Reese, and Annie Ayres, who became like family to her, and whom she loved like her own children.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 5th at St. John Neumann Catholic Church near Ocean Pines. Rev. Joseph MPR Coccuci will officiate. Interment will be in the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21804. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
Download Now