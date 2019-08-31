|
Hilda Downing
Birdsnest - Hilda Evans Downing, 94, wife of the late Claude L. "Tommy" Downing and a resident of Birdsnest, VA, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Nassawadox, VA. A native of Hallwood, VA, she was the daughter of the late Samuel H. Evans and the late Delcenia Bailey Evans. She lived on the Eastern Shore all of her life, loved her family, watching "The Stories", and Virginia Tech Football.
She is survived by five children, Mary Catherine Hawker and her husband, Michael, of Melfa, VA, Donald W. Downing and his wife, Meili, of Birdsnest, C.L. Downing, Jr. and his wife, Elaine, of Birdsnest, Gregory Allen Downing and his wife, Sue, of Hudson, MA, and Martin Joseph Downing and his wife, Betty, of Birdsnest; nine grandchildren, Tom, Andy, Patrick, Chris, Eric, Anna, Jamie, Jill, and Martin; twelve great grandchildren, Charles, Kailyn, Megan, Olivia, Riley, Collin, Noah, Marissa, Evan, Liam, Audrey, and Brooke; a great-great grandchild, Chase; a cousin, Louella Fox; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Dorothy Marie Evans and Willisy Evans Tull.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff Heritage Hall Healthcare, Riverside Shore Hospice, Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and Mary Thomas.
A graveside service will be conducted Friday, August 30, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Johnson's United Methodist Church Cemetery with Reverends Mikang Kim and Clarence Bowen officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 6400 East Grant Road, Suite 170, Tucson, AZ 85715 or Riverside Shore Hospice, P. O. Box 615, Onley, VA 23418.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 31, 2019