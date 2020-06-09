Hilda W. Watson



Sharptown - Hilda Wright Watson, 79, of Sharptown, died June 6, 2020 at her home. Born August 18, 1940 in Sharptown, she was the daughter of the late Roy Calloway Wright and Hazel M. Hitchens Wright.



Mrs. Watson worked as a bookkeeper for Fooks Concrete for many years. She was a member of Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church and Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church Women. She was devoted to her family, her church and the town of Sharptown.



She is survived by a daughter, Gwen Cox and husband Paul of Manassas, Virginia; a son, Bowman H. "Buzz" Watson III of Sharptown; two granddaughters, Jennifer Myers of Sharptown and Stephanie Cox of Manassas, Virginia; two grandsons, Phillip Cox and wife Allison of Whitesboro, New York and Andrew Hiers of San Bernadino, California; three greatgrandchildren, Kathrine Myers, Elijah Myers, and Daphne Hiers; a brother, Charles Wright and wife Joan of Sharptown; four sisters, Martha Jean Bradley and husband Fred of Sharptown, Nancy Little and husband Joe of Mardela Springs, Fay Larmore and husband Butch of Mardela Springs, Carol Richardson and husband Bryant of Seaford; many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bowman H. Watson, Jr. and three sisters, Margaret M. Davis, Florence Figgs, and Kathleen Elizabeth Wright.



A walk through visitation will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 10:30AM to 11:30AM at Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church in Sharptown. Graveside service will be held at 12 noon following the visitation at Sharptown Firemens Cemetery. Pastor David Bennett will officiate.



Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Vernon Church Women's Fund, P.O. Box 203, Sharptown MD 21861.



Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.









