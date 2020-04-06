|
Holly Beth Jarvis
Hebron - Holly Beth Jarvis, 45, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.
She was born June 10, 1974 in Salisbury, a daughter of Elizabeth May Adkins Moore of Hebron and the late Howard Wayne Jarvis.
Holly graduated from Wicomico High School with the class of 1992. Her professional skills were devoted to customer service. She loved to knit, crochet, and was a wonderful cook who loved trying new recipes. Holly was a true animal lover and was especially fond of cats. She will be truly missed and remembered as her mother's best friend and companion.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by a brother, Carl Robert Perkins and wife Michelle of Kentucky and her nephew, Mitchell; aunts and uncles, G. Woodrow "Woody" Adkins and wife Doris of Wisconsin, Bernice Vickers of Salisbury, Betty English and husband Bill of Riverton (who were also Holly's Godparents) and Bonnie Jarvis of Fenwick Island. She is also survived by several cousins.
A memorial service will be held privately by the family at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Whimsical Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 1697, Seaford, DE 19973, delawarerescue.com, or to the by visiting www.shrinershospitalforchildren.org.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020