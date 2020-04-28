|
|
Hop V. Nguyen
Pocomoke City - Hop V. Nguyen, 68, of Pocomoke City, MD and New Church, VA, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD. Born on March 3, 1952 in Vietnam, he was the youngest son of the late Hoa Van Nguyen and Hao Thi Nguyen.
In 1992, Hop along with his widowed mother, wife and four children immigrated to the United States and settled in southern California. There he raised his family and became an entrepreneur. He worked tirelessly to build a home and life for his family. He was an active member within the Vietnamese community and church in Torrance, CA. During his free time, he enjoyed playing tennis and volunteering at the local church - St. Catherine Laboure. In 2004, after his youngest daughter went away to college, Hop drove across the country to visit a relative living on the Eastern Shore. He and his wife Nhung fell in love with the area and relocated to New Church, VA shortly after. He became a poultry farmer in New Church and was an active member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Pocomoke City. During his 15 years living on the Eastern Shore, he considered his neighbors an extension of his family and cared for everyone he befriended dearly. Hop was happiest whenever he could lend a helping hand to friends and strangers alike. He had an ease with striking up conversations with anyone he met. Throughout his life, Hop and his wife were avid supporters of local and international charities. They often donated their time and funds to organizations that helped impoverished communities. In his later years, his pride and joy were his three grandchildren. He loved playing with them, helping them build things, and fixing anything they managed to break. On his last day on earth, he stayed up all night to sew a flashlight onto a beanie for his grandsons and repaired a phone for his granddaughter.
He is survived by his wife, Nhung Tran; eldest son John and his wife Quyen; second eldest son Danny; eldest daughter Lynda and her husband Quang; youngest daughter Karissa and her fiance Shahab; three grandchildren, Emily, Issac, and Eli; and older brother Hao and his family; along with numerous extended family members both in the US and Vietnam.
Due to current COVID19 restrictions, a funeral service for family members only, will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 9:00 am at Holloway Funeral Home in Pocomoke City. A link to the livestream of the service will be posted on Holloway Funeral Home's Facebook page and website. A visitation, with limited attendance of 10 persons at a time, for friends and family, will be from 10:00 am - 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Francis Charity Association, a non-profit organization helping orphans and children with disabilities in Vietnam. Please make donations directly on their website: https://phanxico.org/. You can write "In Memory of Hop Nguyen" in the memo.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020