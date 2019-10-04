|
Hope Anne "Missy" Jackson
Seaford - Hope Anne "Missy" Jackson, 48, of Seaford passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
She was born on July 2, 1971 in Seaford, a daughter of Clifford S. Hopkins of Seaford and the late Lois Nell Hopkins.
Missy and her husband Billy were married for 30 years. She enjoyed times spent watching her husband drag race and riding in her new slingshot motorcycle. She had a love for cats and taking care of others. She also loved spending time with her best friends, Angie Miller, Paula Kellam and Cindy Layfield.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her best friend and loving husband, William H. Jackson, IV; sons, William H. Jackson, V (fiancée, Izzy)and Stephen R. Jackson ; grandchildren, Makayla Wilkerson Jackson, Bennett Thomas Sweet, and a granddaughter due in December, Lainey Hope Jackson; sister, Wendy Burdette (Eric); mother-in-law, Rosalie Palmer (Rollie); sisters-in-law, Denise Logan (Michael) and April Jester; and a niece and nephews, Ariel Jester, Tritan Jester, and Pason Jester.
A celebration of Missy's life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 4, 2019