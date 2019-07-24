Resources
Hosea Davis

Hosea Davis Obituary
Onancock - Hosea M. Davis, 48, of Onancock, departed this life suddenly on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Onancock, Virginia.

Born in Nassawadox, Virginia, Hosea was the son of the late Joseph and Emma Sue Davis. On September 14, 1996, he married his love, Kia Turner Davis. Hosea was a mobile detailer and window tinting specialist.

Funeral services were held at Shiloh Baptist Church, Painter, Virginia, on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Interment was in the church cemetery.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Kia; children, Larry, Vitisha, and Emiya; granddaughter, Liberty; brother, Anthony; one nephew; one niece; two great-nieces; mother and father-in-law, Barbara and Charlie; sister-in-law; and a host of special friends.

Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on July 24, 2019
