Howard Adams Jr.



Salisbury - Howard Adams Jr, 86, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 (which would have been his late wife Janice's 82nd birthday). Born on October 25, 1932 in Salisbury, MD, he was the son of Howard and Carrie Turner Adams.



Howard was the Commander of VFW Post 194 in Salisbury, MD for 9 years, member of the American Legion Post 64, YMCA, St. Peter's Episcopal Church Choir member, and a member of the Peninsula Eres Barbershop singing group.



Howard served in the U.S. Army in the Occupational Forces, stationed in Germany during the Korean War, assigned to a constabulary unit as a SSGT/radio operator.



After the war, he was a Supervisor at Chris Craft, a Manager for Carrolls Drive-In, as well as a driver salesman for Koontz Dairy and Cloverland Dairy. He enjoyed working at Sam's Club as a cashier later in life.



Howard is survived by Daughter, Cynthia Adams (Kenneth) McGrath; Two Sons, Howard Emerson Adams, Tracy Aaron (Chi Nguyen) Adams; Two Granddaughters, Kimberly Hanson, Tina Lynn Adams; Two Grandsons, David Aaron Walters, Keith Carleton Adams; Great-granddaughter, Brianna Horton; Great-grandson, Rian Hanson; Two Brothers, Warren Turner (Janice Watson) Adams, John Merrill Adams; Sister, Faith Adams (the late George) Fooks; Barbara Waters, who was like a daughter to him; many other loving relatives and friends.



Howard is preceded by Father, Howard Adams, Sr., Mother, Carrie Louise Adams, and loving Wife, Janice Rogers Adams; Sister, Arlene Adams Semeler.



A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 2:00pm at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 115 St. Peter's Street, Salisbury, MD 21801. A visitation will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury, where military honors will be rendered.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.HollowayFH.com. Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary