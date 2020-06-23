Howard Bivens
Salisbury - Howard Calvin Bivens (71) departed this life on June 21, 2020. Graveside service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 am at St. Charles U.M. Church Cemetery, Deal Island, Md. To offer condolences visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.