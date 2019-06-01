|
|
Howard Hanfrd Hokins
Salisbury - Howard Hanford Hopkins, 81, of Salisbury, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at his home. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Howard Hopkins and Susan McDermid Hopkins.
He was a US Navy veteran having served from 1962-1966. He worked in various jobs, including as a salesman for ventilation systems, air filters, and automatic greasing attachments. He also worked for Merrill Lynch.
Howard is survived by his loving wife, Judith Walker Tarleton Hopkins; and a cousin, Robert Melvin Hopkins, Jr. of Ocean Pines.
A memorial inurnment with military honors will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Eastern Shore Maryland Veterans Cemetery near Hurlock.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on June 1, 2019