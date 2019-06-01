Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Inurnment
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Eastern Shore Maryland Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Hokins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Hanfrd Hokins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Howard Hanfrd Hokins Obituary
Howard Hanfrd Hokins

Salisbury - Howard Hanford Hopkins, 81, of Salisbury, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at his home. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Howard Hopkins and Susan McDermid Hopkins.

He was a US Navy veteran having served from 1962-1966. He worked in various jobs, including as a salesman for ventilation systems, air filters, and automatic greasing attachments. He also worked for Merrill Lynch.

Howard is survived by his loving wife, Judith Walker Tarleton Hopkins; and a cousin, Robert Melvin Hopkins, Jr. of Ocean Pines.

A memorial inurnment with military honors will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Eastern Shore Maryland Veterans Cemetery near Hurlock.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holloway Funeral Home
Download Now