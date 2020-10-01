Howard Hedges
Seaford - Howard Layton Hedges, age 74, of Seaford DE was taken home by the lord on Monday Sept 28,2020. He was born in Chester, PA in 1946, the son of the late Nathan and Jenny Hedges. He was also preceded in death by his son Jason Christopher Hedges and half sister Patricia "Pat" Harold.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sharon A. Hedges, daughter Julie Olson-Vogel, two grand-sons Cody Olson and Noah Smith and brother Nathan ("Buddy") Hedges.
Howard graduated from Seaford High School in 1964, then attended and graduated from Salisbury State University with Bachelors of Science Cum Laude. He was employed at Perdue as the Assistant Controller, Barr International as their CFO, opened his own accounting firm in 1989 and several other trucking businesses as CEO's and CFO's.
He was a member of the Laurel Beagle Club and Green Hill Country Club. He was an very advid golfer, loved to go boating and fishing and ride horses. Howard also loved his baseball team the Orioles.
Funeral Services will be on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 1 PM at the Cranston Funeral Home, 300 N. Shipley St, Seaford. There will be a viewing from 12 PM to 1 PM. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
To leave a condolence visit www.cranstonfuneralhome.com
.