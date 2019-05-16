Services
Hannigan-Short-Disharoon Funeral Home
700 West Street
Laurel, DE 19956
(302) 875-3637
Howard Johnson Obituary
Howard Johnson

Laurel - Howard J. Johnson, age 76, of Laurel, DE passed away at his home on May 13, 2019.

Howard was born in Millsboro, DE a son of the late Clarence and Sarah Johnson.

Howard retired from Suburban Propane and from Conrail. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, doing yard work and tinkering. He was always ready to lend a helping hand, especially to his sons.

Howard is survived by his wife Carol Whaley Johnson of Laurel. His sons, Greg Baker (Brenda MaCoy) and Chris Johnson (Lyndsay) all of Laurel. His grandchildren, Chad Baker, Abbey and Shelby Johnson. A brother, Roland Johnson of Dover and sisters, Jean Milligan and Ann Wainwright both of Laurel. Several nieces and nephews also survive him.

Services will be announced in the near future.

Arrangements are in the care of the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home Laurel, DE.
Published in The Daily Times on May 16, 2019
