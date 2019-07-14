Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Howard T. Landon


1946 - 2019
Howard T. Landon Obituary
Howard T. Landon

Salisbury - Howard T. Landon, 73, of Upper Fairmount, MD, passed away July 11, 2019 at Coastal Hospice in Ocean Pines. Born March 1, 1946 to parents Walter and Helen Landon.

Howard was the Deputy Director of Operations for the City of Salisbury. He retired in 2017 after 50 years of service. He enjoyed boating, fishing and jeep riding on the beach. His favorite restaurant and people were at Johnny's Sub Shop.

Howard is survived by his daughter Kristina Landon Folk; two grandsons Dylan Hayward and Christopher Hayward; sister and caretaker Caroline Schweikert and her husband William; nephew Steve Schweikert and his wife Jeannie; nieces Hannah Schweikert and Jessica Schweikert; Mark Bozman and family were Howard's special friends.

Howard is preceded in death by father, Walter Landon and mother, Helen (Hearne) Landon.

Contributions in Howard's honor may be made to Coastal Hospice & Palliative Care, P.O. Box 8732, Salisbury, MD 21802.

Services are pending and will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times on July 14, 2019
