Howard T. "Rick" Richardson, III
Gainesville, GA - Howard T. "Rick" Richardson, III, age 67, of Gainesville, GA passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents, Howard Thomas Richardson, Jr. and Patricia Coates Dalon Richardson. Mr. Richardson is survived by daughters, Candice (Ryan) Shea, Acworth, GA and Lesli (Mason) Ambery, Woodstock, GA; grandchildren, Madeline Ambery, Nicholas Ambery, Brennan Shea, Gavin Shea and Kate Shea; his best friend, Thomas Epps; and many cousins and friends. Mr. Richardson was born on May 25, 1952 in Salisbury, MD. He graduated from James M. Bennett High School in 1970 where he was an avid baseball and football player. He then attended the University of Maryland and the University of Virginia before moving to Atlanta, where he attended GA State University. He was a real estate appraiser in Georgia for many years. Mr. Richardson's grandchildren were a source of joy and pride for him, and he always looked forward to being with them. Funeral services will be held at a later date at Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit in Cumming, GA. He will be laid to rest at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to N E GA Medical Center Hospice, 2150 Limestone Pkwy, Ste 222, Gainesville, GA 30501.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 29, 2019